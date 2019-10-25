Friday Morning Forecast: Tracking on and off showers today

TODAY: On and off showers through the day with temperatures struggling to go anywhere from where they are in the morning. Remember those jackets and umbrellas! Chance of rain: 70%. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: On and off showers are expected tonight with rain becoming less numerous. Chilly and wet. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. NW 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: We’ll be drying out early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. High: 64. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Mostly sunny. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A weak disturbance and a cold front will move through the region, increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with limited rain chances. Much cooler day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: SE 5 MPH.