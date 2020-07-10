Friday Morning Forecast: Temperatures high, rain chances low through next week

TODAY: We’ll be very hot and humid today. Heat index values could be at 105 degrees or hotter with mostly sunny skies in place! High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and remaining while remaining warm and humid. Low: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hotter. High: 96. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and very hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures trending very close to 100 degrees. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Very warm day with sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine while trending slightly cooler. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.