Friday Morning Forecast: Sunshine will return today

TODAY: A few clouds early with some evening sunshine. High: 82. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 60s. Low: 64. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 66 High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning associated with a cold front that’s expecting to move through the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 73. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 52. High: 74. Winds: W 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 80. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54. High: 77. Winds: East 5 MPH.