Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny and much cooler today

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. High: 70. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the 40s. Low: 47. Winds: E 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: A few clouds in the afternoon and quite breezy. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of rain and mild. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 63. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.