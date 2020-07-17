Friday Morning Forecast: Summer like pattern continues into the weekend

TODAY: Hot and humid this afternoon with heat index values anywhere from 100° to 105°. There is a slight chance of showers down to the south. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds after midnight. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds for our western counties tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and perhaps slightly cooler. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: S 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.