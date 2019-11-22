Friday Morning Forecast: Storms move out, colder air moving in the afternoon

TODAY: Showers and a few storms are expected this morning. The rain should start to taper off in the afternoon with temperatures falling into the lower 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 51. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles are possible in the evening otherwise the rain will clear the area early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A much colder day is expected with clearing skies. High 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day and warmer. Low: 38. High: 67. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: A nice start to the holiday week with temperatures comfortably in the 60s and even a few lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 47. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible by the afternoon. We’ll see another return to the 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will struggle throughout the day with a slight chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): We’re tracking a pleasant Thanksgiving but with rain chances. We’ll see a few showers throughout the day but this is subject to change. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.