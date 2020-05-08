Friday Morning Forecast: Storms end early, beautiful weekend expected

TODAY: Storms will come to an end by noon. We’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 76. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and kind of cold. Low: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and remaining cool. High: 71. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 77. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures remaining mild. Low: 53. High: 78. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as another warming trend begins. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: South 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: South 10 MPH.