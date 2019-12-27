Friday Morning Forecast: Storm chances for Saturday

TODAY: A few showers are possible in the afternoon. Today won’t be a washout. We’ll also see very warm temperatures for this time of the year. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with very mild conditions are expected. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: About as warm tomorrow afternoon with a showers and thunderstorms on the way. We’re under a marginal risk (1 on a scale of 1 to 5) of severe weather for some gusty winds for the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Much cooler with rain coming to an end early in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold start with mostly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 57. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny skies with clouds and rain arriving after midnight. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: On and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below average. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 54. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers and cool temperatures will continue. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 41. High: 57. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.