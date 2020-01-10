Friday Morning Forecast: Severe storms expected this evening and tonight

TODAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT TODAY

TODAY: A few showers are possible through the early afternoon. a few isolated storms are possible this afternoon where we see our large hail and higher tornado threat. A line of storms will form to our West this evening and push into the area tonight. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 75. Winds: 25 MPH.

TONIGHT: The line will move from West to East and impact our area. This is why the SPC has issued a moderate risk of severe weather (for damaging winds). The line will arrive for our west to east from 7 PM to 3 AM. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 39. Winds: S 25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much colder temperatures are expected with the rain coming to an end early. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 41. Winds NW 15-20 MPH

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 57. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer temperatures with a few more clouds. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible with a warmer afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and remaining warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Turning colder with more rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 34. High: 39. Winds: NE 15 MPH.