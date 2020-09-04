Friday Morning Forecast: Scattered showers possible today

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today. We won’t see as much rain as what we’ve seen over the past 3 days. Regardless, our “cold spell” will continue. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms are possible overnight. Remaining pretty mild. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms are possible while temperatures will trend a little warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm for your Labor Day. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds South 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A front will be arriving at some point in the day bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler temperatures are expected with our first true taste fall. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 58. High: 77. Winds: N 15 MPH.