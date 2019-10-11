Friday Morning Forecast: Rainy and cold conditions expected

Live Now
REST OF THE DAY: Chilly temperatures are expected for the rest of the day and will not get out of the 50s. A few storms are possible through this evening. Gusty winds are also expected through the evening. Winds: NW 20 MPH, Gusts to 30 MPH. Chance of rain: 40%.

OVERNIGHT: Winds will decrease this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s as skies clear.

SATURDAY: Fall is going to come in like a lion with temps in the 40s in the morning. Highs will be in the 60s in the afternoon with sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the lower 70s. A few storms are possible for Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with storm chances in the afternoon.

