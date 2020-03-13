1  of  2
Gov. Abbott announces state of disaster for Texas due to the coronavirus Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Tyler, 1 patient in serious condition
Gov. Abbott gives an update on what state officials are doing to combat the coronavirus
Friday Noon Forecast: Drizzle & cloudy afternoon

Weather Forecasts

REST OF TODAY: For the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with drizzle/cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 40%-70%. High: 68. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible with slightly cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30% Low: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening and warmer. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Colder air behind the front with a few showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Spotty rain showers and warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 71. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: The warming and unsettled trend will continue on into Wednesday. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

