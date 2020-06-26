Friday Morning Forecast: Rain in play for today

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Regardless, we’ll see the humidity, dust, and clouds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms will remain isolated and temperatures will remain warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: An isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures in the 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Party cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.