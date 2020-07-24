Friday Morning Forecast: Rain chances today and tomorrow afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms will be associated with Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 93. Winds: East 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and mild. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected with more humidity. Tropical Storm Hanna will bring us that chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A better rain chance will arrive by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain relatively cool given the time of year. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.