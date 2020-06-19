Friday Morning Forecast: Rain chances return Sunday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. The main story of the day will be the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see a cool down in the afternoon with a cold front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A chance at a storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.