Friday Morning Forecast: Rain chances increasing by late weekend

TODAY: Very warm, humid, and sunny this afternoon. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 74. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and remaining warm and humid. High: 94. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: We should start to see impacts from Cristobal starting in the afternoon and late evening. We might say a shower or two (especially in Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread rain is possible from Cristobal, especially the further east you go. Rain and clouds will keep our temperatures in check for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 78. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will start to move out and much warmer temperatures will move in for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining mild. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.