Friday Morning Forecast: Rain arrives late this evening

TODAY: Some drizzle will be possible this afternoon but the main rain event won’t arrive until tonight. We’ll see warmer temperatures than what we saw yesterday. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 63. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers are likely after midnight. A few storms can’t be ruled out. A cold front will also be pushing through the area. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 56. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the day with decreasing clouds. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 32. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 31. High: 54. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold front moving through. Low: 45. High: 56. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 56. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 15 MPH.