Friday Morning Forecast: Rain and cooler temperatures today

Rain & storms are here in East Texas. It will be a wet day along with cooler temperatures to come in as a cold front pushes through. The severe weather threat is low–but a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail is possible.

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms today. No severe weather is expected but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, cloud to ground lightning, and heavy rain. A cold front will push through which will drop our temperatures into the 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers before midnight with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. You’ll also notice that our temperatures will be much colder than what we’ve been spoiled with over the last couple of weeks. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 45. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies will prevail in the morning with another of rain arriving in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Light rain is expected (especially in the morning) with a warmer afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with the 80s returning. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.