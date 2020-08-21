Friday Morning Forecast: Quiet weekend expected as temperatures trend warmer

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low : 70. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clear start with a few clouds building in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are expected in the afternoon. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: TRACKING THE TROPICS. Clouds building in the afternoon and hot. We’ll be monitoring the tropics very closely as a storm approaches the gulf coast. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: TRACKING THE TROPICS. Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: TRACKING THE TROPICS. Mostly cloudy skies with showers continuing. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. We’ll start to see warmer temperatures as the tropics become less of a concern. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.