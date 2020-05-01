Friday Morning Forecast: Quiet, warm, and dry for the weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few clouds after midnight. Low: 61. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: The warming trend will continue into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Low: 68 High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with mild and muggy conditions. Low: 69. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloud skies with a chance of night showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: NE 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler for the afternoon. Low: 59. High: 79. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.