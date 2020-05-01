Friday Morning Forecast: Quiet, warm, and dry for the weekend

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: There is a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms as a line is moving southward into Texas. Timing: I-30 between 9 PM and 12 AM, I-20 area between 11 PM and 1 AM, and south of HWY 79 after 12 AM and into early Wednesday morning. All storms pose a severe damaging wind gusts primarily, with a secondary threat for hail and isolated tornadoes. Low: 62. Wind: South 15 mph, turning NW by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends in Deep East Texas before sunrise. Decreasing clouds and less humid. High: 75. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.