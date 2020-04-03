Friday Morning Forecast: Multiple waves of rain expected today and this weekend

TODAY: A few bubble-up showers are possible this morning. Southwestern counties will see a few stronger storms as we head into the afternoon with a cold front moving in. Severe weather chances are remaining low. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms in the evening. Much colder temperatures are expected with most of the rain coming to an end by midnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 50. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much colder afternoon with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s with another wave of rain on the way. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures and additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: More showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Warmer temperatures with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer temperatures with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: More waves of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.