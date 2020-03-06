Friday Morning Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will allow our temperatures will fall into the lower 40. Low: 40. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Skies will start to cloud up in the evening with a slight chance of rain out west. While we’ll see more clouds in the afternoon it will be warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloud with on and off rain likely. No severe weather is expected at this time. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 76. Winds: S 101-5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 72.Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 73.Winds: S 15 MPH.