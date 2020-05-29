Friday Morning Forecast: More sunshine expected this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies will transition and clearer skies this afternoon. We’ll see warmer temperatures heading into the afternoon. High: 84. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 62. Winds: North 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warmer to begin the weekend. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice afternoon expected. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the warming trend continues. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 67. High: 89. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.