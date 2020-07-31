More storms today & less humid this weekend

THIS MORNING: Clouds increase with a few showers and isolated storms mainly north of I-20. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

TODAY: A cold front moving into East Texas for the afternoon hours. A 60% chance of storms, especially for areas south of I-20. There is a low risk for severe weather – wind gusts and hail possible. Heavy rain the primary concern. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Early evening t-storms ending in Deep East Texas by 10 PM. Clearing skies and feeling less humid. Temperatures fall to the 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cooler. Lows: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs near 90. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds during the afternoon. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: North 5 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and slightly warmer. A brief shower possible, chances less than 10%. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. South winds return. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.