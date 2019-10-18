Friday Morning Forecast: Mild and dry this afternoon and evening

1  of  2
TODAY: After a cool start we’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the afternoon! Today will also remain dry! High: 75. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear for the most part but temperatures will be falling into the 50s so it will be chilly. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer temperatures are expected for the Rose Parade in Tyler. Clouds are expected in the afternoon as well with high back in the 80s. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies will turn to mostly cloudy by the evening. A front will move through which will trigger some storms late. Low: 60. High 85. Winds SW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: A Few stronger storms are possible in the morning as a strong cold front moves through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 69. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Cooler than average. Mostly sunny skies expected. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds SW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with high in the upper 70s Low 52. High 77. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another cold front arrives with more rain chances. Low: 63. High: 70. Winds NW 15 MPH.

