1  of  2
Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Texas 2-year-old believed to be in ‘grave danger’ 1 suspect in custody after stealing car, intentionally ramming police vehicles in Rusk County
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Friday Morning Forecast: Lots of sunshine today

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than yesterday. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds in the morning. Low: 31. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds throughout the day. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers and around with temperatures in the 60s making their return. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures remaining relatively unchanged. Low: 53. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will roll through the area very early Wednesday morning making it much colder in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 46. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC