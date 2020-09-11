Friday Morning Forecast: Isolated rain chances and remaining cool

TODAY: We’ll be remaining cool with temperatures below average for the most part. A few isolated showers are possible with the daytime heating this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 68. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler with the passage of another cold front. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few storms are possible but its a lower end chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances increasing with temperatures holding steady. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Additional rain chances and warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: SE 5 MPH.