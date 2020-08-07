Friday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid with minimal rain chances

TODAY: Minimal rain chances out to our East today. Hot and humid this afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies which will increase our heat and humidity. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we track the heat and humidity. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few clouds with afternoon showers and thunderstorms staying to the south. the heat and humidity will continue. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.