Friday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid with isolated storms today

TODAY: Hot and humid this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will be the east of Highway 69. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds while remaining warm and humid. Low: 76. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Hot and humid for your July 4th. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 95. WInds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms while trending slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: North 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Warm and humid with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: A couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.