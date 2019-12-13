Friday Morning Forecast: Great afternoon to get outside

TODAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and mostly sunny skies through the evening. High: 63. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A passing cloud or two but generally mostly clear skies tonight. Another chilly night with lows in the 40s. Low: 42. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A beautiful start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Slightly warmer. High: 65. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds into the afternoon. Much warmer. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: A good chance of rain as a front pushes through the area in the morning. A few storms cannot be ruled out with this frontal passage. Colder in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 59. High: 60. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day with temperatures staying cool. Low: 32. High: 50. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler with temperatures struggling. Low: 30. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A cold start in the morning with highs back into the lower 50s. Low: 29. High: 52. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.