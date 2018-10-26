Friday Morning Forecast: Goodbye rain and hello sunshine
East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 10-26-18
TODAY: Few upper level clouds but other than that a beautiful sunny day. Temperatures rebounding and winds staying light. High 71, Winds NW 10 mph...
FOOTBALL WEATHER TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures at kickoff in the 60s. By 4th quarter, middle 50s. Weather will not be a factor for the games tonight.
SATURDAY: Sunny and much warmer....Low 50, High 80.....Winds WSW 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny and even warmer.. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: WSW 10 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 52. High: 74. Winds: East, turning Southeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny start with a few more clouds by the afternoon/evening. Windy & warmer. Low: 57. High: 79. Winds: South 15-20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms likely, especially afternoon and evening. Chances at 60%. Low: 64. High: 70. A cold front moving through Wednesday night. Low: 64. High: 70. Winds: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 47. High: 67. Winds: NW 10 mph.
