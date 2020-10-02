Friday Morning Forecast: Fall like pattern continues through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 52. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 59. High: 80. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending slightly cooler. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 57. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A little warmer in the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

