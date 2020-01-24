Friday Morning Forecast: Dry start to the weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 36. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds in the afternoon and warmer. High: 63. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain in the morning with cooler temperatures expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. High: 60. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a chance of showers as a front moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.