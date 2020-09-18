PROGRAMMING ALERT | Days of our Lives
Friday Morning Forecast: Cooler temperatures arrive, beautiful weekend expected

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Get outdoors. High: 84. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and mild. High: 80. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a cool start. Relatively mild in the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy as we are tracking the tropics which could lead to rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

