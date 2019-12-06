Friday Morning Forecast: Cool and breezy for the afternoon

TODAY: Chilly temperatures are expected with 50s and 60s throughout the day. The rain should remain in Louisiana. However, a sprinkle or too can’t be ruled for our Eastern Counties. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Much colder with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start to die down by tomorrow morning. Low: 43. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures should be about the same as today heading into tomorrow afternoon. High: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer weather is expected in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies in the area. Low: 46. High: 70. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: A muggy start with temperatures in the 50s a very warm afternoon is expected as front approaches the area. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 73. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Much colder with a chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy and cold for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 48. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. with temperatures hanging out in the 40s and 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 56. Winds: SE 10 MPH.