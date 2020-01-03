Friday Morning Forecast: Cloudy and cooler today

TODAY: Dense fog is possible early. You’ll need to drive more carefully than you normally do because visibility will possibly be under a mile in some locations. A cold front will move through mid morning, which will push the fog out first then the clouds. Temperatures won’t go anywhere as a result. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds will result in a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Low: 35. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures remaining in place for the afternoon. High: 60. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances remaining in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 39. High: 63. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures in place. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing late in the day and a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.