Friday Morning Forecast: Chilly and dry this afternoon

TODAY: Chilly and dry conditions are expected this afternoon with decreasing clouds. High: 51. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Make sure you bundle up if you’re heading out to Friday night football games this evening. We should see mostly clear skies early tomorrow morning. Low: 34. Winds: S NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Much warmer with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 64. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Warmer in the afternoon with average temps expected. We’ll see a few clouds in the afternoon ahead of that next arctic cold front. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain chances will be on the increase as an arctic front pushes through the area. We’ll see temps in the 30s and 40s for the afternoon! Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 54. High: 42. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Arctic air will be in place making it very cold and partly cloudy for the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 43. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Skies turning mostly sunny by the afternoon, remaining cold. Low: 25. High: 47. Winds: E 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer, but still well below average temperatures are expected, mostly sunny. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.