Friday Morning Forecast: Brief period of severe weather possible this evening

TODAY: This morning is looking nice and mild. A warm front will lift to the north which will allow temperatures to warm into the middle 80s. A cold front will move in from the west which could trigger a few storms to the east of highway 69. The best chance of storms will be between 4 pm- 10 pm with the primary threat being large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 84. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms with the same threats will be coming to an end by midnight. Much cooler and drier conditions will arrive shortly after. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, mild, and quiet. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be warmer, more humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.