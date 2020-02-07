Friday Morning Forecast: Beautiful weekend, lots of rain next week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a weak cold front moving through in the afternoon. High: 62. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cold temperatures will return tonight. We won’t be as cold as what we were Friday morning, but cold enough for a patchy frost. Low: 36. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild with a few clouds arriving by the evening. High: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain in the evening and overnight Sunday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with off and on showers expected throughout the day. A few storms can’t be ruled out in the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: More widespread rain throughout your Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 45. High: 51. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More rain is expected with cooler than average temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers and warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.