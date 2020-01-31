Friday Morning Forecast: Beautiful weekend expected

TODAY: A few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon will allow for a slightly warmer day. High: 54. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and becoming cold. Low: 35. Winds: West 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer for the afternoon. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. Low: 40. High: 71. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers are expected in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are expected throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 30. High: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold front will move through the area in the morning with a chance of precipitation. There’s a chance that we see a rain/snow mix on Wednesday, but it’s simply too early to tell if this unfold especially six days out. Stay tuned for the latest. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 30. High: 44. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 27. High: 48. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.