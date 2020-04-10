Friday Morning Forecast: Beautiful today, severe weather possible this weekend

TODAY: After a cool start, we’ll see comfortable temperatures and sunny conditions in the afternoon. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds after midnight. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover in the morning with a few showers for our SE counties. Rain will increase from west to east throughout. Severe weather will be in play starting tomorrow afternoon and will be with us through the overnight hours. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. Chance of rain: 70%. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY (EASTER SUNDAY): A good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the morning. Rain should come to an end by the afternoon. A cold front will move through late in the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 76. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.