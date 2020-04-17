Friday Morning Forecast: Active weekend ahead

TODAY: Slightly cooler this afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (Especially south of Interstate 20). Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 68. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas in the evening. Rain should end by early tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Afternoon storms are possible. A few of these storms could be strong with some gusty winds and small hail. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: We should be dry early in the morning. Storm chances will increase by 8 AM and will be with us through at least 5 PM in the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 78. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 56. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 MPH.