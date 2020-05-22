Friday Noon Forecast: A few storms possible tonight

REST OF TODAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon which won’t amount out to much of anything. The main story will be the heat and humidity this afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A line of storms will move through our NW counties and could bring strong winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. The storms should collapse as they move off to the Southeast. Chance of rain: 40%. High: Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Temperatures will remain warm. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more widespread showers and thunderstorms as we move into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a cooler as a result. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Widespread rain and storms are expected for the entire day. Rain will keep the air cooler than average. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain will continue throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 67. High: 79. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer with more rain: Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 82. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will continue on and off which will keep our weather pattern cool for Thursday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 81. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.