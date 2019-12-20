Friday Morning Forecast: A few sprinkles and showers possible this evening

TODAY: Clouds will be on the increase through the morning hours. We’ll see cloudy skies this afternoon followed with a chance of rain this evening for our Southwestern Counties. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A better chance of rain will arrive in the overnight hours. Tonight won’t be a washout but be prepared for the possibility of rain. Temperatures will remain chilly. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 38. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and rainy conditions through the morning followed by a few sprinkles in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain chilly for Saturday. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 51. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer to round out the weekend. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A much warmer afternoon after a chilly start. Low: 40. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly clear skies expected for Santa’s journey around the earth! Low: 41. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS: A very warm Christmas with a few clouds. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will keep our temperatures in check. Low: 50. High: 65. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.