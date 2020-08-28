Friday Morning Forecast: A few showers today as heat and humidity increase

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain will lead to higher humidity values and heat index values will once again exceed 100 degrees once again. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near the century mark again. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, hot and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.