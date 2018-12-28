Friday Midday Forecast: Next rain system moving in Sunday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 12-28-18

TODAY: Skies staying clear & sunny all day long. Temps noticeably cooler thanks to northern winds. Enjoy the sunshine because we’ll have a long break without it until after the new year! High 54, Winds North 10 mph…

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night, winds slowly picking up through day break & cold. Low 35, Winds NE 10 mph…

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with few spotty showers late (20%). Low 35, High 49…Winds NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers mostly in the evening and overnight (60%). Low 38, High 48…Winds NE 10 mph

MONDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE) Mostly cloudy with a (40%) chance for showers and isolated storms. Rain tapering off by midday. Low 42, High 56. Winds SW 10-15 mph

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Low 35, High 46…Winds NNW 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Low 28, High 43…Winds NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low 27, High 49…Winds SW 5-10 mph