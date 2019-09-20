Breaking News
Anderson County sheriff investigating after 31 dead animals found on property near Slocum

Friday Evening Forecast: Few t-showers early, muggy weekend

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:
East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Few scattered showers and brief storms up to game time, causing a few some weather delays. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast with areas of drizzle and fog possible toward morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: After morning clouds, afternoon sunshine with a 20% to 30% chance of showers or a brief storm in the afternoon – mostly in Deep East Texas. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South-SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% shower chance in southern areas. Otherwise, partly sunny and warmer. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas mostly. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. More clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: South 15 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC