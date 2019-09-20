Friday Evening Forecast: Few t-showers early, muggy weekend

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Few scattered showers and brief storms up to game time, causing a few some weather delays. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast with areas of drizzle and fog possible toward morning. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: After morning clouds, afternoon sunshine with a 20% to 30% chance of showers or a brief storm in the afternoon – mostly in Deep East Texas. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South-SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% shower chance in southern areas. Otherwise, partly sunny and warmer. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas mostly. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. More clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: South 15 mph.