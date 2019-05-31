FRIDAY AM FORECAST: Partly cloudy and warm; Few showers, isolated storms this weekend

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-31-19

TODAY: A 20% chance of showers or an isolated storm, mainly for southern and western counties. Variable clouds. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: mid to upper 60s. Winds NE 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight. 

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.

