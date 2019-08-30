Friday Afternoon Forecast: Few scattered storms today, possible impacts for Football Fever

Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and early evening, which could impact the start times for Friday Night Football. Another chance on Saturday but less humidity for Sunday.  

THIS AFTERNOON: Building clouds and a 30% chance of scattered t-storms in the afternoon to early evening. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: A few storms ending by 8 PM, some delays are possible. Otherwise, skies become mainly clear. Kickoff temperatures in the 90s to 80s, and then the lower 80s and 70s by 4th quarter. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 74. Winds SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of more afternoon t-storms possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and warm. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant, but hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East to SE 5-10 mph.

