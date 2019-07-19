FRIDAY AM FORECAST: Another hot and humid afternoon; big changes next week

TODAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times and hot. High: 95. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 91-96. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 102° – 109°. A 10% to 20% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30% (could increase). Low: 74. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A 20% chance of rain, mainly for southern areas. Lows: upper 60s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.